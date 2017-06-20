Alfred E. Silvey

Alfred E. Silvey, 69, of Richmond, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.

Alfred was born July 4, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo., to Luther Wallace and Mildred M. (Carroll) Silvey. He married Sandra K. Fales, of Richmond; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan E. and Kimbery Ann Silvey, of Richmond; two daughters and one son-in-law, Donnetta Silvey, of Lexington, and Kimberly K. and Phillip Due, of Richmond; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Beverly Bryant, of Excelsior Springs; one sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Tim Houston, of Milwaukee, Wisc.; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his step-father, James David Bryant; one brother, Jimmy Bryant; one sister, Martha Herdman; and one grandson, Cevie Aaron Due.

Alfred was a truck driver for Phillips Petroleum. He also worked for KAW Transport. He was a member of Messenger Chapel in Richmond. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 41. Alfred lived in Richmond most of his life. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a hard worker and never knew a stranger.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Messenger Chapel in Richmond or to the American Heart Association.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, June 23, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.