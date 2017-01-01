Albert Austin Taber

Albert Austin Taber, 85, of Alamo, Texas, died at the Aurora House (hospice facility) in Weslaco, Texas, Jan. 20, 2017.

Albert was born Sept. 7, 1931, in Richmond, to Fred J. Taber and Mary Standard-Taber. He married Doris Harshner, of Richmond, June 29, 1957. They lived together in Richmond until 1996. He retired to Warsaw and Alamo, Texas.

Survivors include: a son and daughter, James A. Taber, of Kansas City, Mo., and Mary A. Williams, and son-in-law, Wallace Williams, of North Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Joseph Taber, Jacob Taber, Kelsey Hetherington and grandson in-law, Dalton Hetherington, Keera Taber, Noah Taber, Michelle Williams, Rachelle Williams, Chris Williams and Danielle Mintzloff; and great-grandchildren Isaiah Taber and Ethan Williams.

His daughter, Theresa M. Taber, preceded him in death Nov. 23, 2011. In addition to his parents and daughter, Albert was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred J. Taber and Byron F, Taber and his stepmother Lyda Taber.

Albert graduated from Richmond High School in 1949 and graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, in 1953. Albert was a United States Army veteran, who served his country from August 1953 until May 1955. He was stationed in Germany during his military service. He also served four years in the military reserve.

Albert was an active member of the Catholic Church and was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus. Albert and Doris traveled to Uganda Africa for mission work at John the Baptist Parish. They helped Father Bingi Anthony At-wooki in Bulindi, Hoima, Uganda with work on a new church and supported many charitable organizations over the years.

Albert was an avid fisherman and made many fishing trips around the United States and Canada. He loved camping and took several trips with family across North America. He was an inventor and loved researching on his computer. He spent time helping people over the years.

Albert was president and CEO of Taber’s Products Inc. in Henrietta, until his retirement in 1996. He was a Richmond city councilman and a photographer for the Ray County Herald in Richmond. He was a member of the Elks Club in Excelsior Springs. Albert owned a photography studio with his wife, Doris, in Richmond, in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Albert photographed many weddings and babies over the years.

Albert will be missed dearly by family and friends, stretching from Canada to south Texas. A memorial mass was Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Alamo, Texas.

A memorial and interment is 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, at Richmond Memory Gardens. Father Smith from Lexington will conduct the service and the Richmond VFW will have a full military service.

The family will be gathering at Jeffry Kyle’s at 908 E Main St., Richmond, following the services for those who would like to attend.