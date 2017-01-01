Aggies get taste of full contact at Maryville camp

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Norborne Hardin-Central football coach Kirk Thacker is expecting some of his players to have some sore muscles this week.

The Aggies participated in a three-day football camp for small high schools and 8-man programs that began June 17 and concluded Monday at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Activities included a series of scrimmages lasting between 20 and 30 minutes, and an hour-long goal line drill.

During the goal line drill, two teams are on the field, with the ball placed at the 5-yard line and other teams waiting in the wings, Thacker explained during a June 12 interview at the Aggies’ Norborne practice field. If the offense scores, a new defense takes the field. If the defense holds, a new offense takes the field.

“It’s rapid-fire,” he said. “Immediately, when the ball is called down, they run another team on.”

In addition, the camp gave the Aggies the chance to participate in full contact – also called “live hitting.” Thacker was expecting the camp participants to “be awful tired” after the first evening of hitting.

Typically, there are players who wake up on Sunday morning wanting to return home because their bodies are sore, Thacker said.

