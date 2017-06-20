2017 Hall class features a wide variety of talent

The fourth class of inductees into the RHS Athletic Hall of Fame were honored Saturday night in the Richmond High School commons. A packed house attended as five individuals and a team were recognized for their accomplishments by the Richmond Spartan Alumni Association.

Those honored Saturday night included coach Tom Adams, Dennis Collins, Brayce Forsha, Kyle Tracy and Grant Akers were inducted, along with the undefeated Class 3 state champions Spartan football team.

Russ Green, RHS Alumni Association president, served as the emcee for the evening that began with a steak or ribs dinner. The steak was cooked by Ray County Cattlemen’s Association and the ribs were prepared by Jeff Southwick. The Hall of Fame committee of Jason Berning, Rod Williams, Darryl Robinson, Southwick, Scott Hamilton, Trevor Best and Steve Minnick, along with incoming member Ron Dunham were introduced.

