14 plead guilty to $4.3 million area meth conspiracy

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Several area residents pleaded guilty in federal court to their involvement in a $4.3 million meth conspiracy.

The 14 defendants pleaded guilty in federal court this week to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Clay, Ray, Clinton and Buchanan counties.

Sabrena Lynn Morgan, 40, Ryan A. Battagler, 38, and Elgin Eugene Dothage, 41, all of Kearney, Mo.; Jason Daniel Davis, 43, of Liberty; Joshua K. Bowers, 33, of Polo; and Paula Rae Scott, 48, of Excelsior Springs, pleaded guilty Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Maughmer to the charges contained in a July 7, 2015, federal indictment.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.