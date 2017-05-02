When weather warnings fail

Listeners tune out messages when dire predictions fall short, Lauria says

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

A severe thunderstorm warning is useless if it goes unheeded. Because warnings so often end in storms that are less treacherous than predicted, people start to tune the warnings out.

That troubles one meteorologist, Joe Lauria, who broadcasts the weather on weekends for Kansas City’s FOX 4 News.

“Most people ignore severe thunderstorm warnings,” Lauria told a crowd at the Farris Theatre on Thursday evening.

If he could, Lauria would change the system. He said he undertook a personal project to determine how to make warnings more meaningful to viewers.

The tendency to ignore thunderstorm watches or warnings has simple roots: They’re often issued hours ahead of the storm, and they’re often issued for large areas, Lauria said.

And, there are simply too many.

Lauria cited survey statistics that show about 72 percent of television viewers pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings; the other 28 percent, “not so much.”

