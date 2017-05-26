Weber signs with Mo. Valley shotgun sports team

Richmond native Darion Weber has signed to compete on the shotgun sports team at Missouri Valley College.

Weber, formerly of Richmond High School and Wentworth Junior College, comes to Missouri Valley after a collegiate basketball career at Wentworth. In high school, Weber competed on the Richmond softball, girls’ basketball and girls’ track and field teams. In addition to athletics, Weber has been active in FFA, FBLA, NHS and the A+ Program.

“I am extremely excited to have Darion come to Missouri Valley to compete on our team,” said shotgun sports head coach Shane Reickard.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 26, 2017 Richmond News.

