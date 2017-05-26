Weather, time afflict historic cemetery

Sunny Slope Cemetery repair financing ‘unsustainable’

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Several tombstones at Sunny Slope Cemetery need repair.

The historic Richmond cemetery boasts hundreds of tombstones; about 40 or 50 of them are damaged and need to be fixed.

Mike Harrison, a board member of the Sunny Slope Cemetery Foundation who also volunteers at the cemetery, said some of the worst damage came from the wind storm March 6. Straight-line winds of 80-90 mph blew through Richmond that evening, tearing up rooftops and knocking down trees. In fact, part of the cemetery is still covered with debris from the storm, including fallen tree branches dangling atop a few headstones on the outskirts on the north and west sides.

“Believe it or not, (the storm) actually blew headstones over,” he said, adding that at least 16 headstones were damaged. “People wouldn’t think that wind could blow over a piece of stone.”

The complete story is in the Friday, May 26, 2017 Richmond News.

