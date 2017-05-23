Warrant out for third Casey’s robbery suspect

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

The third suspect in the Richmond Casey’s General Store robbery earlier this year has been identified.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Jerry Baxley II, 26, of Independence. Baxley faces identical charges to those of the other two suspects – James Gay, 24, of Independence, and James Miller, 23, of Lexington –who are charged in a robbery that took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 31. Baxley faces an additional charge of Class A misdemeanor stealing.

At Casey’s that morning, Gay allegedly robbed the clerks at gunpoint while wearing a mask, escaping with about $150 in cash, a carton of Marlboro Black 100’s worth about $50 and several packs of Newport cigarettes.

