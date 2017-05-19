Ward Chapel AME celebrating its 135th

Ward Chapel AME Church is celebrating 135 years in Ray County with a special service and speaker this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the church.

Ward Chapel first opened its doors in Richmond in 1882. The original church property was purchased Sept. 16, 1889, from W.H. and Flore J. Darneal for $450 on what it is believed to be the corner of Whitmer and Black Diamond streets.

The church moved to its present location at 400 N. College St. in 1926 while under the direction of Rev. J. Siler.

