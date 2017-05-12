Viable, alive, advancing

Lexington CONNECT event showcases businesses, buildings in historic town

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

Nearly three dozen businesses and buildings were in the spotlight Saturday as advocates for Lexington’s business community promoted their town.

They called it Lexington CONNECT.

Lexington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Penny Grosso called the event “truly a grassroots effort” designed to show what Lexington has to offer.

“It’s intended to showcase Lexington as a great place to live, a great place to raise a family, a great place to work,” Grosso said.

Gary Worth, a Lexington CONNECT organizer, said the event was intended to emphasize two critical facets of the business community: the importance of existing businesses and the potential value of empty buildings.

“We call them ‘available,’” Worth said. “We’re trying to build awareness to local people that this is out here.”

Worth, who along with his wife, Pat Worth, owns the River Reader Bookstore, said organizers hoped that realtors, investors and entrepreneurs would visit the available buildings and that shoppers would stop at existing businesses, enticed by open house special sales and activities.

Each of the participating buildings or businesses boasted a sign, which organizers hope remain posted. The signs present a timeline of the history of the buildings – listing names of different businesses that operated within the buildings and the dates they did so.

That information, Worth said, starts a dialogue.

