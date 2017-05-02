- News
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Carrollton jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as the Trojans rolled to a 14-0, 5-inning win over the Spartans at Southview Park Thursday afternoon. Carrollton collected 14 hits as the Trojans improved to 3-4 in the MRVC East and 7-10 overall. The loss drops Richmond to 1-5 in league and 2-11 overall.
The Trojans also drew two walks and had one batter hit by a pitch.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
