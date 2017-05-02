Trojans pound out 14-0 win at Richmond

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Carrollton jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as the Trojans rolled to a 14-0, 5-inning win over the Spartans at Southview Park Thursday afternoon. Carrollton collected 14 hits as the Trojans improved to 3-4 in the MRVC East and 7-10 overall. The loss drops Richmond to 1-5 in league and 2-11 overall.

The Trojans also drew two walks and had one batter hit by a pitch.

