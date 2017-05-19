Total eclipse to cross over Ray County

Lawson astronomer gives insight, tips on upcoming solar eclipse

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A total solar eclipse is set to cross over Ray County on Aug. 21, in just 94 days, and the Richmond News staff wants area residents to be prepared for this spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Information on this unique phenomenon can be found at Eclipse2017.org, but Lawson resident Dawn Grant with the Astronomical Society of Kansas City offers the basics, including what happens during a solar eclipse, what to expect and how to prepare for it.

1) What exactly is a solar eclipse?

The basics of a total solar eclipse are that the moon goes in between the sun and the earth, and as the moon ‘moves’ across the face of the sun, its very thin shadow passes along a “path” on the ground. You have to be in that path in order to see the “total” eclipse. If you’re outside it, you’ll only get to see a partial eclipse.

