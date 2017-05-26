- News
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Three teams dominated the voting for the 2017 MRVC East all-conference baseball squad. League champion Higginsville, along with Knob Noster and Holden landed three players each on the first-team squad that is selected by the league coaches.
Carrollton had two first-team honorees and Lexington landed one player on the first team.
The Richmond Spartans had two players named to the team. Junior catcher Laine Todd was a second-team selection, while Calvin Swafford, a sophomore outfielder, received honorable mention.
The complete story is in the Friday, May 26, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
