Todd, Swafford receive all-conference honors

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Three teams dominated the voting for the 2017 MRVC East all-conference baseball squad. League champion Higginsville, along with Knob Noster and Holden landed three players each on the first-team squad that is selected by the league coaches.

Carrollton had two first-team honorees and Lexington landed one player on the first team.

The Richmond Spartans had two players named to the team. Junior catcher Laine Todd was a second-team selection, while Calvin Swafford, a sophomore outfielder, received honorable mention.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 26, 2017 Richmond News.

