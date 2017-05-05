Three Spartans pass district test

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

It was a tough day to be on the golf course Monday as the Richmond Spartans, along with eight other schools, gathered at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course for the Class 2, District 7 tournament. Cold and damp conditions greeted the teams as they met to thin out the field for Monday’s sectional at Shirkey Golf Course.

The Spartans will have three golfers returning to their home course for Monday’s tournament after getting past the first hurdle. Richmond coach Murray Dennis said his guys battled.

“We’re happy to get three through to sectionals, especially in those conditions,” he said.

