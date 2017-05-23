Teacher honored for patriotism, annual history lesson in D.C.

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Brenda Hamm, eighth grade math teacher at Richmond Middle School, switches subjects every summer to teach history. Because she has worked for citizenship education for the past 10 years, Hamm received high honors from the Richmond VFW.

Hamm was honored as the 2017 VFW Teacher of the Year, not only by the Richmond VFW, but also by VFW District 1 of Missouri. District Commander Jim Rippy bestowed Hamm the honor with a plaque during the eighth grade celebration Tuesday morning in the middle school gym.

Rippy said Hamm, who has taught in the Richmond school district for the past 28 years, best exemplified patriotism for her students by taking a group of eighth graders on a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., every year for the past 10 years.

