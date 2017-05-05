Step 1: Asbestos removal at former Polley funeral site

By Leah Wankum, Editor

No plans are set in stone for the future of the former Polley Funeral Home, a building the City of Richmond now owns. In the meantime, the Richmond City Council is getting asbestos removed from the building.

After the asbestos was detected at the funeral home, the council during its April 25 meeting approved 7-0 the materials’ removal at a cost of $3,970.

Before the council voted, Interim City Administrator Tonya Willim said no adjustment to the budget would be required. Willim told the council that it could use funds budgeted for Community Development Nuisance Control to remove the asbestos, a flame retardant. A line item in the city’s community development budget includes $10,000 that can be

used for projects such as demolition and asbestos abatement. The city plans to use $2,500 of that money to demolish a derelict house, so it will have enough left in the fund to cover costs of removing asbestos from the funeral home.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.