Spartans sweep Bill Hamann Invitational

Cheers push Clark to win 1,600 relay at the wire

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Jacob Clark had a tall order to fill last Thursday.

Running the anchor leg of the boys 1,600-meter relay, the Richmond senior had to overtake Higginsville for the Spartans to win the final event of the Bill Hamann Invitational at Lexington. His fight for the lead in the final straightaway came down to a lean at the finish line.

Clark’s lean was enough to help Richmond win the race in 3 minutes, 58.3 seconds, followed by Higginsville in 3:58.4.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve done,” he said moments after the race.

