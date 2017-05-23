Spartans send five to compete at state meet

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Josh Goodloe’s first time running in a state track meet also will be his last.

Goodloe will run in the boys 1,600- and 800-meter runs this weekend at the Missouri Class 3, 4 and 5 Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City. It’ll be the final high school meet for Goodloe, who recently graduated from Richmond.

“(I’m) going out with a bang,” he said.

Goodloe set up his high school farewell by placing third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800 at Saturday’s Class 3 Sectional 4 meet at Clinton. He was particularly pleased to qualify in the 800.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.