Spartans fail to make state golf field

Junior Austin Bowman misses cut by 3 strokes

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Both Richmond Spartan golfers playing in Monday’s Class 2, Sectional 4 tournament at Shirkey Golf Course fell short of continuing their seasons at next week’s state tournament.

Juniors Austin Bowman and Tyler Pyche failed to make the cut to advance to the Class 2 tournament at Fremont Hills in Nixa, but Spartan coach Murray Dennis knew his guys would face some tough competition.

“While we’re disappointed with the outcome, I’m still very proud of how Austin and Tyler battled and the many things they both accomplished this season,” Dennis said. “We knew going in our sectional would be very tough and it didn’t disappoint.”

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, May 12, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.