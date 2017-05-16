Spartans drop final two tests of ’17 campaign

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

It was a tough finish for the Spartan baseball team as they wrapped up the 2017 campaign. The season came to an end Saturday in the first round of the Class 4, District 15 tournament when the No. 5-seeded Spartans were shutout by St. Pius 10-0 in a 4 ½-inning contest. One night earlier, Richmond lost in a makeup game at Lexington, 18-1, in another shortened game.

Richmond ends up with a 1-9 mark in the MRVC East and a 2-15 record overall.

The Warriors grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the opening inning and added two more in the second and another tally in the third before blowing the game open with a 6-run outburst in the fourth.

