Sherman Lee Poe Sr.

Sherman Lee Poe Sr., 68 of Henrietta, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. Sherman was born July 2, 1948, in Boonville to Harry Poe and Edith (Cook) Poe. He was a graduate of East High School in Kansas City, Mo. He had lived in Kansas City before moving to Ray County in 1986.

Sherman was united in marriage to Bertha Lucille Brown on Sept. 21, 1968, and she survives him at the home. He was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Richmond. He had worked at the Continental Grain Elevator Company in Kansas City for 19 years. Later he worked for Henkel in Richmond.

Sherman is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bertha L. Poe of the home, a son and daughter-in-law, Sherman Lee Poe, Jr (Sherree) of Houston. Granddaughter Kristina Marie Poe and a great granddaughter, Carleigh Poe.

Per Sherman’s request, no services will be held. Cremation.