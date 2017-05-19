Search continues for Richmond city administrator

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

The search for the next city administrator for Richmond continues.

More than two months have passed since the previous city administrator of Richmond, Ron Brohammer, retired March 3. Mayor Mike Wright said a number of factors contribute to the hiring process, such as researching character traits of good leaders and matching those traits with applicants.

A search committee – consisting of Mayor Wright, Interim City Administrator Tonya Willim, Sandra Williams in human resources, and city councilors Deanna Guy and Dave Powell – has received about 40 applications for the position, Wright said. The mayor hopes to have the position filled by mid-June.

Resumes started trickling in even before Brohammer left, after the city began sending out advertisements for the vacant position, Wright said.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 19, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.