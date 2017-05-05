Richmond FFA awards banquet
Richmond FFA member Kyle Day, center, presented his parents, Andy and Roylynna Day, with an honorary chapter FFA degree, a custom senior FFA members do each year during the chapter’s banquet. Richmond FFA hosted its banquet April 27 with Friends of FFA, comprised of businesses and individuals who support FFA events and members. See additional photos on page 7. (Photo by JoEllen Black/Richmond News)
Richmond FFA hosted its annual FFA banquet April 27.
Additional photos are on page 7 of the May 5, 2017 edition of the Richmond News.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login