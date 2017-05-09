Spartans shutout at Knob Noster

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

A one-week layoff did not help the Spartan baseball team Friday afternoon at Knob Noster. The Spartans managed just five hits, and the Panthers pushed its only runs across in the sixth inning for a 2-0 MRVC East victory.

The win kept the Panthers in the hunt for the league crown as they finish conference play with an 8-2 record. Higginsville has just one conference loss with a game scheduled Tuesday at home with Carrollton.

The Spartans fall to 1-6 in the MRVC East with its lone conference victory coming over the Panthers at Southview earlier in the season. Unlike that contest, an 8-6 Spartan win, Friday’s matchup was a pitching duel between Spartan senior Bo Huffman and Knob Noster junior Caleb Rincker.

