RHS track teams tune up for districts

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond track coach Mike Long was expecting a bit of a letdown for his teams at Thursday’s Irish Relays at Lafayette High School in St. Joseph. Both teams had come off a tough conference meet earlier in the week and had next weekend’s district meet in sight.

However, Long was pleased with the day as the Lady Spartans finished second in the 11-team field, while the Spartans grabbed fourth in a tough boys division.

The Lady Spartans ended the day with 108 points – 15 points behind first place Chillicothe. Lafayette and Maryville tied for third place with 71 points apiece. Maryville grabbed first place in the boys’ division with 137.33 points, followed by Chillicothe with 130.5 and Trenton with 95. Richmond totaled 75 points for the afternoon.

