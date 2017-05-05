Paving underway

Richmond council opts for low bidder to save funds for storm water, sidewalk projects

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Plans for this year’s street overlay project are progressing.

By a 7-0 vote, the Richmond City Council on April 25 approved hiring Metro Asphalt Inc. and Vance Brothers as the low bidder for this year’s street overlay project.

The two-part 2017 contract’s bid prices are $243,803.68 for the overlay project through Metro and $56,571.10 for the chip and seal project through Vance Brothers.

Acting City Administrator Tonya Willim said the council had budgeted $500,000 for street overlay work. Mayor Mike Wright said this leaves the city with more money to work on storm water and sidewalk projects.

Councilor Deanna Guy asked Public Works Superintendent Dale Shipp if any more streets needed attention, or if the council “cut short” any streets that needed work. Shipp said no, adding that his public works crew had attended to all the streets the city had budgeted to repair this fiscal year.

“We’ve had very good success with Metro in the past,” Mayor Wright said before the council voted.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.