Parking ‘at a premium’ on courthouse’s west side

Limited access to building adds to parking problem, residents say

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Parking on the Richmond Square was already a problem, according to multiple accounts.

But ever since the Ray County Courthouse tightened security by closing three of its entrances except the west door, parking on the west end of the courthouse campus is “at a premium,” residents say.

The parking issue around the courthouse was revisited recently during a discussion between Ray County residents and elected officials, who were addressing courthouse security.

Ray County resident Mark Weber said the parking spaces on the east end of the courthouse are typically empty. He suggested that county employees park elsewhere to allow more convenient parking options for citizens doing business at the courthouse.

“The whole thing is Judge (David) Miller has declared that (the west door) is the only entrance and exit, and so those places are now at a premium,” Weber said, adding that he thinks the commissioners and other county elected officials have the right to tell courthouse employees where to park. “It’s a policy that would make a lot of people happy.”

