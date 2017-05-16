Orrick grads filled with memories and maxims

By Leah Wankum, editor

Orrick high school gymnasium rang with applause, laughter and the shutter clicks of dozens of cameras to greet the Class of 2017.

Filling the ears of each graduating senior was 13 years’ worth of memories, solid advice and many congratulations Sunday afternoon in the Orrick High School gym.

Congratulatory remarks first came from high school principal Scott Archibald, who described the graduating seniors as a “positive, passionate and kind class of extraordinary, hardworking and successful young adults.”

“We all know that you are great people and that you are capable of excellence, and you have the ability to lead very happy and successful lives. Each one of you has proven this to us over and over again in the past four years,” the principal addressed the seniors, adding that he is so proud of each of them.

Archibald said he and the faculty and staff are impressed by the seniors.

“We are counting on you to do your best with what you have been given to build your own lives, to help your families, your neighbors and your communities and to use your talents – whatever they may be – for the public good,” Archibald said.

Class valedictorian Madison O’Dell shared most of the memories. In fact, she named many of the students who have left and joined Orrick school district over the past 13 years.

“With all of these people, so many memories have been made – some sad, some happy, but all of them treasured,” O’Dell addressed her classmates, recalling comical stories from years ago. Many of her recollections – one involving Madilyn Stevinson stabbing Charlie Sherwood with a pencil – made the audience members laugh, some through their tears.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.