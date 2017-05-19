Orrick BOE planning for 2017-18 year

By Liz Johnson/Staff Writer

The day after Orrick’s 2017 graduates received their diplomas, the school board was hard at work winding down the current year and planning for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Aerin O’Dell reported that she had a surprise phone call last week from construction company J.E. Dunn. The district had paid its last bill for a project in April of 2016, and all of the warranties with the project had expired. Dunn was wrapping up the resulting paperwork and told O’Dell the district was receiving a surplus check in the amount of $17,000.

O’Dell also reported that the legislative session ended Friday, May 12, and that nine of the reform bills passed.

“The charters, vouchers and virtual schools all fell apart in the final hours (of legislation),” O’Dell said. “That’s really good news for us and public education in general.”

