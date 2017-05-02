Netmen finish conference play with loss to Carrollton

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan tennis team ended the regular season Thursday afternoon on a sour note as they dropped a 6-3 decision to visiting Carrollton at the Maurice Roberts Park courts.

Richmond, now 6-6 overall, including a 4-4 showing in the MRVC East, will be at Grain Valley Wednesday for the MRVC tournament before districts begin the following week.

The Spartans picked up one singles victory and two more in doubles in falling to Carrollton for the second time this season.

