Mushroom Festival: ‘One of our best years yet’

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Phenomenal weather, eclectic entertainment and little to no miscreant activity made the 37th annual Mushroom Festival “one of our best years yet, according to Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce President Tonya Willim.

Boasting one new ride at the carnival and at least 20 new vendors, Justin Wrisinger, committee chair, said everyone had a “very good weekend.”

“Overall, I think most people would agree the weather was just phenomenal,” Wrisinger said. “I think, for the most part, it went off without a hitch.”

Not even a car accident could stop Richmond resident Ted Thomas from attending the parade. The 96-year-old World War II veteran was seen cheerfully waving in a classic Chevy Bel Air, Wilbur Polson at the wheel. Only a day before the parade, Thomas received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 210 at Missouri Highway 10.

The Christian concert Friday evening had better attendance than previous years, Wrisinger said, adding that unique entertainers like Martika, the one-woman stunt performer, also drew a great crowd.

And, perhaps, because of the weather, many of the vendors sold out of their products by Saturday evening, said Willim.

“I think it went extremely well,” said Tonya Willim, adding that she thinks this festival is the biggest it’s ever been. “I think everybody did a really good job. We didn’t have any incidents.”

Richmond Detective Matt Peterson said police were “pretty busy” during the weekend but had very few incidents to investigate.

“For the most part, it really wasn’t too bad this year,” Peterson said. “There was a couple minor things here and there, disturbances, but we really didn’t have any serious fights or any crazy incidents.”

