Michael Eugene King

Michael Eugene King, 59, of Richmond, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at his home.

Mike was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Richmond to Cecil E. and Sharon A. (Mallory) King.

Survivors include: his loving companion, Debbie Berry of the home; one brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Marie King of Hardin; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Cindy and Bruce Mead of Kansas City, Mo., Shelley and John Ritchie of Richmond and Amy and John Miller of Corder; step-mother, Louise King, of Hardin; two step-brothers, Allen Summers of Hardin and Rex Summers and his wife, Ava, of Columbia; one step-sister, Deanna Gucker and her husband, Lloyd, of San Diego, CA; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Jake.

Mike was a 1976 graduate of Hardin-Central High School. He was a millwright. He was a member of the Millwright Union Local # 1529. He was a member of the Hardin First Baptist Church. Mike enjoyed music, and he was a drummer for several local bands. He was an avid bow hunter. He lived in the Hardin and Richmond area most of his life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Hardin First Baptist Church, Lavelock Cemetery or to the donor’s choice.

Visitation was 7 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, at the funeral home. Burial was in the Lavelock Cemetery north of Hardin. Online condolences may be left at thurmanfuneralhome.com.