Margie Delores Geisinger

Margie Delores (Frazier) Geisinger, 77, of Orrick, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at home in Orrick.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Delores was born June 30, 1939, in Sullivan County, Missouri. She is the daughter of the late Robert Ester and the late Lillias Margie (Cotter) Frazier. She married Willard Isaac Geisinger on April 12, 1958, in Kansas City, Mo. Together they raised three children near Orrick. When not busy raising their growing family, Delores worked as a Public Accountant.

She is survived by her husband: Willard Isaac Geisinger; one daughter: Deborah Wolff of Lee’s Summit, Mo, and two sons: Mark Geisinger of Overland Park, Kan., and Paul Geisinger of Wilton Manors, Fla.; two sisters: Roberta Vogt of Napoleon, and Loretta Karns of Kearney, and one brother: John Frazier of Loveland, Colo. Delores was also the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Alysia, Luke, Serina, Isaac, Benjamin, Sarah and Sophia; and two great-grandchildren: Dominic and Ariana.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Frazier.

Arrangements provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs