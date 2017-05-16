Lopez wins district singles title

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Manuel Lopez was the lone Spartan tennis player to advance out of district competition with his first-place finish in the Class 1, District 15 tournament at Excelsior Springs. Lopez entered as the No. 2 seed and worked his way through the bracket. Coach Julie Baker said her senior played well despite fighting off a couple of nagging injuries.

“He struggled a little with injury but played through it,” she said.

