By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Manuel Lopez was the lone Spartan tennis player to advance out of district competition with his first-place finish in the Class 1, District 15 tournament at Excelsior Springs. Lopez entered as the No. 2 seed and worked his way through the bracket. Coach Julie Baker said her senior played well despite fighting off a couple of nagging injuries.
“He struggled a little with injury but played through it,” she said.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
