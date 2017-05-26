Lopez comes up short in sectionals

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond senior Manuel Lopez had things going his way for a while at last week’s Class 1, Sectional 8 tournament at Excelsior Springs. Lopez, who earlier in the week won the district singles title, had his season end after dropping a straight-set decision to Bostyn Horn of St. Joseph Benton.

Lopez dropped a 6-1, 6-1 match to Horn, who advanced to the quarterfinals. Spartan coach Julie Baker said her senior started off very well.

“He had his serve working and everything was going great,” she said.

