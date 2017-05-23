Local bank receives counterfeit bills

Richmond detective offers tips for ID’ing fake money

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Richmond citizens and businesses should be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. Community Bank of Missouri received two fake $50 bills on May 9.

Det. Cpl. Scott Bagley of the Richmond Police Department gave tips for identifying counterfeit bills. Although there are a handful ways to identify counterfeit bills, one of the best ways is to check the thin security strip running vertically along the suspected bill. It should have text that spells out in letters the actual value of the bill.

“The best way is to hold the bill up to the light and check for the security strip, because they can’t duplicate that,” Bagley said. “It won’t exist.”

Bagley said Richmond police has seen “a bunch” of counterfeit bills in the past.

