Linda Lou Yoakum

Linda Lou Yoakum, 77, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.

Linda was born Oct. 15, 1939, in Lawson, to Archie Frank and Bessie Marie (Arnold) Rardon. She married Irvin Dean Yoakum Sept. 25, 1956. He preceded her in death Oct. 4, 2008.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Connie Yoakum, of Richmond; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Sherry and Dan Austin, of Cross Timbers, Cindy (Laughter) Yoakum, of Excelsior Springs, Sodia Richards, of Warrensburg, Theresa and Richard Blankenship, of Richmond, and Gloria and Roger Davolt, of Trimble; two brothers, Arnold “Rusty” Rardon, of Polo, and Archie “A.J.” Rardon, of Polo; two sisters, Shirley Kinnison, of Bethany, and Jane True, of Independence; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Patty Williams and her husband, Larry, of Liberty.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Randolph “Jim” Rardon and a son-in-law, Danny Jellum.

Linda was a homemaker and enjoyed farming, especially raising cattle. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She lived in the Richmond area most of her life.

Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, May 18, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.