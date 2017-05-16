Lexington mayor focusing on ‘life after Wentworth’

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

While serving as an ambassador promoting the Lexington business community, Mayor Jerry Brown was preoccupied earlier this month with another concern: the pending closure of Wentworth Military Academy & Junior College.

“It’s numbed the community, that’s what it’s done,” Brown said May 6 during the Lexington CONNECT event.

Brown and other local and state leaders are working to fill the gaps the closure will leave in the community.

“We want what’s best for Lexington and Wentworth,” Brown said. “Things are moving in the right direction.”

Leaders are pursuing a variety of possibilities. Their hope: affiliating with a community college, at least, and, in some form, saving the academy’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, Brown said.

The leaders are also investigating other possibilities, including establishing a charter school, Brown said.

To advance their efforts, Brown and his cohorts are talking with officials on the state level – from the departments of education and economic development as well as with the governor’s office. They’ve talked with the Wentworth Board of Trustees President Regis G. McDonald, and they’re in touch with the chancellor of the Metropolitan Community College system.

“I don’t know who we haven’t talked with,” Brown said.

