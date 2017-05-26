Kiwanis golf tourney winners announced

By Sara Seidel/Richmond News Staff

The 7th Annual Bill George Golf Classic ended with the tournament’s namesake team taking the top prize.

Although Bill George Sr. himself didn’t play, the team that included his son, Bill George Jr., Adam Crowley and Dane Henningson earned first place during the event at Shirkey Golf Course May 12.

The Westbrook Team, made up of Brian Eckhoff, Roy Eckhoff and R. Michael, took second place.

