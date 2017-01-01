Karen Sue Leatherwood-Ford

Karen Sue Leatherwood-Ford passed away the 4th of May after a seven-year battle with cancer.

Sadly missed by her daughter Stacy Rae Ford, her mother, Annette Houston Leatherwood, her sister Sherri Rush, and her two brothers, Mike and Chris Leatherwood.

Thanks to her special friend Cathy, her aunt Gay Lange, the ladies of hospice at Shirkey, her pastors and her church.