Judith Ann ‘Bliss’ Davis

Judith Ann (Bliss) Davis, 75, died at Liberty Hospital Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Judith was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Braymer. She lived in Kansas City for several years before returning to her hometown of Richmond.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Waller, Heather Davis and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Leola Bliss.

Judith was retired from Ford Motor Company. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond.

Private services were held at Richmond Memory Gardens.