Johnson sweeps jumps at districts

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

The weekend offered a potential distraction for Richmond senior Nicole Johnson with the Class 3, District 8 championships Saturday at Chillicothe, followed by Sunday’s graduation ceremony. But to Johnson, it wasn’t an issue. She was focused on first competing in districts, then having fun on Sunday, she said.

“I definitely had my priorities straight,” Johnson said.

Johnson leaped 17 feet, 6 inches to win the long jump and that was just one of two events she won. She also captured the triple jump with her distance of 36-2.75.

“I feel like my hard work is finally paying off,” she said.

