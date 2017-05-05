- News
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Nicole Johnson wanted to leave her final conference track and field meet as a champion.
Johnson accomplished that. She also left as a record-setting champion.
Competing in the Missouri River Valley Conference East Championships Tuesday at Higginsville, the Richmond senior won the triple jump with her distance of 36 feet, 9 inches – a meet record.
When asked if she knew what the old record was, Johnson said she didn’t.
“But I would like to know,” she said while being interviewed with jumpers coach Jacob Swope. “Wonder where we could find that out.”
The old record was 35-7, set in 2011 by Kyra Williams of Knob Noster.
