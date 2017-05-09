James Douglas Adkison

James Douglas ”Doug” Adkison, 77, of Lexington, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Riverbend Heights Nursing Home.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery.