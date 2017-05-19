It’s a gift

By Rev. Troy Slater/Pastor, Faith Lutheran

This past weekend was an exciting time for many individuals in our communities, as our high school seniors as well as many of our college students celebrated the completion of a lot of hard work and studies. They’ve received their diplomas that they have earned and have been told “Congratulations!” “Well done!” They’ve reached the end of one road of life and embarked on another as they look forward to new places and opportunities.

In 2 Timothy, chapter four, the apostle Paul is contemplating the end of a road. Although instead of a graduation he’s contemplating the end of THE road – his life on this earth as he says, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.” Paul is reaching the end of the road but he’s about to embark on another as he looks forward to “the new heaven and the new earth” (Rev. 21:1). And instead of a diploma he’ll be receiving “the crown of righteousness.”

