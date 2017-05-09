Inks, Werle earn softball honors for Orrick

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Two Orrick Lady Bearcats were named to the I-70 Conference all-tournament team played at Concordia.

Freshman Mara Inks and junior Karson Werle were selected to the all-tournament team after the Lady Bearcats placed seventh in their first season of softball competition. Orrick ended its season with a 2-16 record following an 18-8 loss to Wellington-Napoleon Tuesday night in the first round of the District 16 tournament at Santa Fe.

