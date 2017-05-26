Hidden recorder discovered in commissioners’ office

County officials consider opening an investigation

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A recording device was discovered hidden in the Ray County commissioners’ office late last week.

The small, thin, black recorder – the size of a thumb drive – was found on one of the chairs at a table near the entrance to the office. On the device was a piece of clear tape, rolled sticky side out. County officials suspected that it had been stuck to the bottom of the table.

The device was found late Friday morning, just before a meeting among Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale, Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston and Sheriff Garry Bush. Donna Dunwoodie, the county roads and bridges secretary, discovered it lying on the chair when she was arranging chairs for the meeting.

