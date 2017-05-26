Henrietta re-adopts conflict of interest policy

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

An old Henrietta ordinance has become new again, more or less.

During its May 20 meeting at Henrietta City Hall, the Board of Aldermen approved Ordinance No. 17-374, a policy regarding conflicts of interest – or possible conflicts – involving city workers and elected officers. In 1999, Henrietta approved a conflict-of-interest policy that was “pretty much exactly” like the one presented in Ordinance No. 17-374, according to Jennifer Baird, city attorney.

“By (state) statute, you’re supposed to approve these every other year,” Baird said.

Baird also said the city’s recent Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application prompted the ordinance. CDBG and other funding programs check to see if applicants have conflict-of-interest policies in place, she said.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 26, 2017 Richmond News.

