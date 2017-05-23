Hardin mayor advised of power limits during meeting

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Recently elected Hardin Mayor Mike Pearson received a lecture of sorts about his limits of power when the Board of Aldermen convened May 16 at Hardin City Hall.

Near the end of the meeting, board member and Mayor Pro Tem Colin Chang initiated a discussion of the mayor’s powers and limits. Chang explained that Hardin is “a fourth-class city” operating under “a weak mayor system.” He mentioned that partly because of some recent orders Pearson had given, including a command to have the city dump locked after hours. Under a weak mayor system, the board decides on such matters, Chang suggested.

